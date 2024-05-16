4-Year-Old undergoes tongue surgery instead of finger at Kozhikode Medical College

Serious allegations of medical malpractice have surfaced at Kozhikode Medical College, where a four-year-old girl from Cheruvannur Madurai Bazaar, Kozhikode, allegedly underwent tongue surgery instead of the intended procedure on her finger. The family reported that the surgery, initially meant to remove her sixth finger, mistakenly targeted her tongue. The doctor later apologized, and a second surgery was performed to remove the extra finger. The family noted they were not with the child during the surgery and only realized the error when they saw cotton stuffed in her mouth upon her return to the ward.

The family alleges that the nurse laughed when informed about the mistake, highlighting a lack of seriousness in addressing the incident. They also claimed that authorities have not provided a satisfactory explanation. The incident raises questions about whether the child was mixed up with another patient or if there were errors in the documentation. The medical college superintendent mentioned that the child had issues with her tongue as well, but it is unclear if this was known before the surgery.

An investigation has been promised to determine if both surgeries were intended to be performed simultaneously and to clarify the sequence of events. The superintendent assured a thorough examination to understand what transpired during the surgery mix-up.