6 of family die in rod accident

Keonjhar : Six people, including four women, died in a tragic accident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. Their car was crushed between two trucks on National Highway 520 in the Champua area.

As per police, the car was traveling behind a truck that suddenly braked. The car rammed into the back of the truck. A second truck following too closely then collided with the car from behind, causing the fatalities. All six occupants of the car, who were all family members, died at the scene.

In another tragic incident that happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, at least eight people died and one was injured after their car crashed into a stationed dumper truck on Betma highway.The car rammed the loaded truck, killing all eight people on the spot, while an elderly man named Bhogo Singh sustained injuries.