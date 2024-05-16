Accused Rahul’s mother apologizes, confirms his second marriage

Rahul P Gopal, the primary suspect in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, was disclosed by his mother to have been previously married to a woman from Erattupetta. It was revealed that his marriage to the woman from North Paravur marked his second marriage. His mother, Usha, apologized for her son’s actions and refuted allegations of dowry demands, calling them baseless.

Addressing the situation, Usha admitted to her son’s mistake and clarified that the family did not engage in the actions alleged by the complainant’s family. She explained that Rahul had engaged with a woman from Erattupetta and had registered their marriage for immigration purposes but did not proceed with the wedding. Usha expressed concern about Rahul’s whereabouts, stating that he is currently missing.

Following the revelation, Rahul is suspected to be hiding in Bengaluru. Police authorities visited Rahul’s residence to collect CCTV footage. Additionally, a special police team led by Farooq ACP visited the complainant’s house in Ernakulam North Paravur to gather statements from her and her family, as well as other relevant individuals. The woman’s family discovered signs of domestic violence during post-wedding ceremonies, prompting her to disclose incidents of physical abuse allegedly perpetrated by Rahul. She subsequently filed a complaint against him and expressed her desire to annul their week-long marriage, returning her ‘Thali’ to Rahul in the process.