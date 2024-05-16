BMC orders removal of large hoardings

Following the tragic collapse of a 120×120 feet billboard in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, which resulted in 14 deaths and 75 injuries, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to the Central and Western Railway administrations to remove oversized hoardings on their land. According to a statement released Wednesday evening, the BMC cited Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, mandating the removal of hoardings larger than 40×40 feet due to Mumbai’s unique coastal weather and wind conditions.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, saw the billboard collapse onto a petrol pump amid gusty winds and unseasonal rains. The fallen hoarding was located on land controlled by the Government Railway Police (GRP). This disaster prompted the BMC to launch an aggressive campaign to dismantle illegal and dangerous hoardings across the city. The BMC has already started demolishing three additional unauthorized hoardings on GRP land in Ghatkopar and plans to complete the process by Thursday night, despite facing challenges due to high wind speeds.

In its ongoing efforts, the BMC has also removed a large hoarding outside Malad railway station following multiple complaints from citizens on social media. The civic body emphasized its commitment to ensuring public safety by enforcing the removal of oversized hoardings and preventing similar incidents in the future.