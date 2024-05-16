Cambodia Angkor Air launches first-ever direct flight services from India: Details

New Delhi: Cambodia’s national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air has decided to launch the first-ever direct flight services from India. The service between Phnom Penh and New Delhi will start from June 16.
The airline will operate four flights a week on the route on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Ticket price per person for a round trip from New Delhi to Phnom Penh is around Rs 23,000, including taxes.
Before the Covid pandemic, around 75,000 people from India used to visit Cambodia every year, and the number is around 45,000 per year as per 2021 figures.
