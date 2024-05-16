Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 54,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated in Kerala for second day in a row. Yellow metal price has crossed Rs 54,000 mark. Gold is priced at Rs 54,280, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7424.7 per gram down by Rs.330. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6801.1 per gram down by Rs.302. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.53%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.77%. The cost of silver is Rs.84760.0 per kg up by Rs.600.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened on a flat note on Thursday to trade at Rs 73,100 per 10 gram. In the last two days, gold prices went up by nearly Rs 800. Silver futures were up by Rs 292 or 0.34% to Rs 87,157 per kg increasing by Rs 1,448 in 2 days.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,393.21 per ounce. Bullion prices rose 1% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,397.60. Price of spot silver was unchanged to $29.71 per ounce, platinum was up 0.5% at $1,069.45 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1012.84.