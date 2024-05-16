Doctor acknowledges unauthorized tongue surgery at Kozhikode MCH

A doctor at Kozhikode Medical College admitted to performing tongue surgery on a four-year-old girl instead of the intended procedure to remove her sixth finger. The surgery was conducted without the family’s consent, although the doctor assured that there would be no further complications.

The family of the girl plans to file a police complaint against the medical malpractice, emphasizing the need to prevent such incidents from recurring. Hospital authorities acknowledged the mistake, attributing it to confusion between two patients sharing the same name. However, the girl’s father insisted that his daughter had no prior issues with her tongue and demanded accountability from the hospital and the doctor involved.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an immediate investigation into the case and requested a detailed report from the Director of Medical Education. The incident has raised concerns about medical negligence and highlights the importance of ensuring patient safety and proper consent procedures in hospitals.