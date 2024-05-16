Expo City Dubai announces free entry

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai Museum will open to the public with free entry on May 18. It is announced to mark International Museum Day. The museum will feature behind-the-scenes insights of the Expo 2020 Dubai journey.

Visitors on May 18 and 19 can avail complimentary, combined entry to the new museum and the city’s three Stories of Nations exhibitions, and a 50 per cent discount on all other attractions – Alif, Terra, the Women’s and Vision Pavilions, and Garden in the Sky.

Guided tours take place every 30 minutes and the museum, located in the Opportunity District, also features a shop with Expo 2020 memorabilia – including the chance to collect more country stamps in Expo ‘passports’ – the Expo 2020 library and rentable meetings spaces

From May 20 onwards, the museum will be included in Expo City’s one-day Attractions Pass, costing AED 120. Alternatively, visitors can purchase a combined ticket to the Expo 2020 Museum and the three Stories of Nations exhibits at Dh50 for ages 12 and above, Dh40 for children between ages 4 and 11. Tickets are free for ages 3 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.expocitydubai.com.