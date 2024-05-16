Fake bomb threat note found on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight

Panic erupted on a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when a crew member found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” in the washroom, as reported by police on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, just as the flight was preparing for take-off at 7 pm. This discovery led to immediate concern among passengers and crew members.

Authorities were quickly alerted, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) along with the Delhi Police conducted a thorough search of the aircraft. Passengers were asked to disembark to facilitate a detailed inspection. Despite the alarming note, no suspicious items or explosives were found during the search.

After security clearance, passengers were accommodated on another aircraft to continue their journey to Vadodara, ensuring their safety. The swift response by the crew and authorities helped manage the situation without further incident.