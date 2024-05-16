Family protests with body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram

Relatives of Nambi Rajesh, a Malayali engineer who died in Muscat on May 13, protested outside the Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram. Rajesh, 40, passed away before his wife could see him one last time due to a strike by Air India Express on May 6, which disrupted her travel plans. His body was repatriated to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday, May 16, and the protest was organized by his father-in-law. Instead of taking the body home, Air India brought it directly to the SATS office, leading to the protest. Police arrived at the scene, and Air India Express authorities assured the family they would address their concerns after Rajesh’s final rites. The family then withdrew their protest.

Nambi Rajesh, from Karamana, was hospitalized on May 5 after collapsing at his workplace in Muscat. His wife, Amritha C, booked a ticket for the next day on Air India Express but found out the airline had canceled services due to a cabin crew protest. Despite her pleas, the airline officials ignored her and sent her home with a false promise of a ticket for the next day. Her attempts to secure a ticket later proved unsuccessful, forcing her to cancel her trip.