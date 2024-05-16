Heavy rainfall : Yellow alert in 9 districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its rain warning for Kerala, predicting intensified rainfall across various districts in the coming days. The warning extends for the next five days, with heavy rainfall expected to commence on Saturday, May 18. Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are anticipated in select areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Idukki districts within the next three hours.

Check rain alerts in the coming days:

May 16- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur (Yellow alert)

May 17- Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

May 18 – Palakkad and Malappuram (Orange Alert).

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

May 19- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki (Orange alert)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram (Yellow Alert)

May 20 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki (Orange Alert)

Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Yellow Alert)