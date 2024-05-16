Hindi version of ‘Aranmanai 4’ to release on May 24

The Tamil horror-comedy “Aranmanai 4,” starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, is set for a Hindi theatrical release on May 24, according to an announcement by the filmmakers on Wednesday. The film, directed and written by Sundar C, originally premiered in Tamil on May 3 and has since grossed over Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and A C S Arun Kumar’s Benzz Media, “Aranmanai 4” is the latest installment in a popular franchise. The storyline typically revolves around a large family returning to their ancestral palace with plans to sell it, only to encounter supernatural phenomena. The series began with “Aranmanai” in 2014, followed by “Aranmanai 2” in 2016, and “Aranmanai 3” in 2021.

The ensemble cast of “Aranmanai 4” includes Sundar C, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and K S Ravikumar in significant roles. The franchise has maintained its appeal by blending horror and comedy, drawing audiences to theatres with each new release.