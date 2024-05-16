India’s merchandise exports surge marginally in April

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports in April 2024 marginally rose to $34.99 billion. It was at $34.62 billion in the year-ago month. During March 2024, merchandise exports stood at $41.68 billion. Imports too increased to $54.09 billion from $49.06 billion in April 2023.

India’s trade deficit in April stood at $19.1 billion. Trade deficit is the gap between imports and exports. It was at $14.44 billion during April 2023. The goods trade deficit had stood at $15.6 billion in March 2024.

In April gold imports more than doubled to $3.11 billion, compared with $1.53 billion in March and $1.01 billion in April 2023.

India, the world’s third-biggest consumer of oil, imported $16.46 billion of oil in April compared with $17.23 billion in March and $13.69 billion in April 2023.

Meanwhile, services exports stood at $29.57 billion, up from $25.78 billion in the previous month. Service exports had stood at $28.54 billion in March 2023. Services imports rose to $16.97 billion in April 2024 from $13.96 billion in the same period of the previous year. Service imports had stood at $15.84 billion in March 2024.