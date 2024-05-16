iQoo Z9x 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Z9x 5G was launched in India on Thursday. This is iQoo ‘s latest budget 5G smartphone. iQoo Z9x 5G price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. You can also purchase the handset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 15,999.

The newly announced iQoo Z9x 5G is available in Tornado Green and Storm Grey colourways and will go on sale in India via Amazon and iQoo’s online store starting on May 21 at 12pm (noon).

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9x 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.72-inch full–HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density. The iQoo Z9x 5G is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

You get 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage on the iQoo Z9x 5G that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for biometric authentication. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The handset is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.