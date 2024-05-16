Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s wife Anita passes away

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away on Thursday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her health had deteriorated over the past few months, and she passed away around 3 am, according to a Times of India report. She is survived by her husband and two children, with her funeral set to take place in Mumbai on Thursday.

Naresh Goyal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2023 for alleged money laundering involving Rs 538.62 crore in loans from Canara Bank to Jet Airways, was granted bail on humanitarian grounds to be with his ailing wife. His lawyers had informed the Bombay High Court that Anita Goyal had only a few months to live, and he wished to spend her last days by her side. Naresh Goyal is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case but was granted bail the same day due to her age and medical condition.