Kerala downpour offers relief from sweltering heat

Kerala experienced substantial rainfall on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had accurately forecasted the heavy downpour, with expectations of intensified rainfall in the coming days. The southwest monsoons are anticipated to arrive in the state by May 31. IMD also issued alerts for various districts in Kerala until May 20, with Pathanamthitta and Idukki specifically warned of heavy rainfall on May 20. Additionally, several other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, were cautioned about heavy rain on the same day, with warnings extended to all 14 districts on May 20.

Check rain alerts in the coming days:

May 16- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur (Yellow alert)

May 17- Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

May 18 – Palakkad and Malappuram (Orange Alert).

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

May 19- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki (Orange alert)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram (Yellow Alert)

May 20 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki (Orange Alert)

Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Yellow Alert)