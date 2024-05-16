Moto Morini reduces prices of X-Cape adventure motorcycles in India: Details

Mumbai: Moto Morini has announced that the prices for the X-Cape adventure motorcycle has been reduced. Moto Morini which is a part of Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). The prices were slashed by up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

With the price reduction, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X-Cape 650X is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range was launched in India back in 2022. Then the X-Cape 650 was priced at Rs 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X-Cape 650X was priced at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The X-Cape 650 has got a price reduction of Rs 1.3 lakh while the X-Cape 650X has got a price cut of Rs 1 lakh.

Both the models are powered by 649cc parallel-twin motor which produces 60bhp and 54Nm of torque. Both the motorcycles get an ADV look with 50mm adjustable fork from Marzocchi, KYB rear shocks, 19-inch Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, Brembo brakes, Bosch dual-channel ABS, and more to tackle rough terrain.’