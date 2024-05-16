NIA arrests embassy blast plot suspect in Mysuru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Nooruddin Alias Rafi, the prime suspect in a plot to bomb consulates in several Indian cities, including the Israeli Consulate in Bangalore. Nooruddin, who had gone into hiding after being granted bail and subsequently disappearing, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Chennai court. Acting on a tip-off about his presence in Rajiv Nagar, Mysuru, the NIA tracked him down and apprehended him.

The plot, dating back to 2014, allegedly involved Nooruddin collaborating with Amir Jubay Siddique from Pakistan and Muhammad from Sri Lanka to target the US Consulate in Chennai and the Israeli Consulate in Bangalore. Nooruddin reportedly financed the operation by circulating counterfeit currency. After his initial arrest, Nooruddin was granted conditional bail in 2023 but failed to appear for subsequent hearings, leading authorities to announce a reward of 5 lakhs for information on his whereabouts.

The arrest of Nooruddin is a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the conspiracy to attack diplomatic missions in India. He was officially declared a fugitive by a special NIA court on May 7, 2024, marking a crucial step forward in resolving the case.