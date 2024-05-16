Oman Air launches flights to this city: Details

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has extended its winter schedule. The airline will launch flights between Muscat and Zurich. The services will start from 5 October, 2024.

The airline will deploy its spacious B787 aircraft for the service. From 5 to 26 October, 2024 Oman Air will operate three weekly flights on Monday, Saturday and Sunday, with the Muscat-Zurich flight departing at 14:20 and arriving at 19:25 and the Zurich-Muscat flight departing at 21:15 and arriving at 06:20.

From 27 October 2024 to 28 March 2025, 4 weekly flights will be offered on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with the Muscat-Zurich flight departing at 15:00 and arriving at 19:05 and the Zurich-Muscat flight departing at 21:35 and arriving at 06:50.