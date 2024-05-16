Qantas to operate daily flights to Sydney from this Indian city: Details

Bengaluru: The national air carrier of Australia, Qantas announced that it will launch daily flights s from Bengaluru to Sydney. Between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, the airline will increase flights from five a week to daily, adding over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four-month period.

The flights add to Qantas’ existing services from Delhi to Melbourne, which operate three days a week. Qantas’ flights from India are operated with its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft with 27 Business Class suites in 1- 2-1 configuration.

Also Read: Thailand Open Super 500: Meiraba Luwang, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter quarterfinals

All Qantas international fares include checked baggage allowance, food and beverages and in-flight entertainment as standard with every booking.

Qantas recently announced it would accelerate a programme to introduce fast and free’ Wi-Fi across its existing fleet of international aircraft, including A330 aircraft, with enough bandwidth for every passenger to enjoy a fast and consistent connection.