Simple workout tips to battle PCOS symptoms

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Here are simple workout tips tailored to women with PCOS:

1. Cardiovascular exercise

Cardio helps improve insulin sensitivity, aids in weight management, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming are excellent choices.

2. Strength training

Building lean muscle mass through strength training can boost metabolism, improve insulin sensitivity, and aid in weight management. Focus on compound movements like squats, lunges, deadlifts, and push-ups.

3. HIIT

HIIT workouts can improve insulin sensitivity, enhance cardiovascular fitness, and help with weight management. Include HIIT sessions 1-2 times per week.

4. Yoga

Yoga reduces stress levels, improves flexibility, and promotes relaxation, which can help manage PCOS symptoms such as anxiety and irregular periods. Aim for 2-3 yoga sessions per week.

5. Mindful movement

Mindful movement practices like tai chi or qigong can reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. Incorporate mindful movement practices into your routine 1-2 times per week.

6. Consistency

Consistent exercise helps regulate hormones, manage weight, and improve overall health. Aim for regular, consistent exercise, scheduling workouts into your weekly routine.

7. Variety

Incorporate a variety of exercises into your routine, including cardio, strength training, flexibility work, and relaxation techniques.

8. Proper nutrition

Pairing exercise with a balanced diet can support weight management, improve insulin sensitivity, and promote overall health. Stay hydrated and avoid excessive consumption of processed foods and added sugars.

9. Rest and recovery

Ensure you get enough sleep each night, aim for 7-9 hours for most adults. Incorporate rest days into your workout schedule, allowing your muscles time to repair and rebuild.

10. Consultation with healthcare provider

Consulting with a healthcare provider or a certified fitness professional can ensure that your exercise routine is safe and tailored to your individual needs and medical history.