Sony launches Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI have been launched in Europe. The price of Sony Xperia 1 VI starts from EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,17,400) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and it comes in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green colours. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has a starting price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. It is offered in Black, Blue and white colours.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI run on Android 14 and Sony is promising three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the new phones. The former has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) OLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating. The display has Bravia tuning for better image quality. The Sony Xperia 10 VI, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ screen with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a vapour chamber cooler for optimised performance. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary Sony Exmor T sensor with 48mm focal length, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel zoom camera. The rear camera supports 4K HDR 120fps video recording. The phone sports a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has a dual rear camera unit comprising 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front camera.’

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has a new Premium Audio Circuit for 3.5mm wired headphones and both new Xperia models include stereo speakers. Sony has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI with support for 30W fast charging.