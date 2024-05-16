Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday. BSE Sensex closed higher by 676.69 pts, or 0.93 per cent, at 73,663.72. NSE Nifty ended at 22,403.85, 203.30 pts or, 0.92 per cent, higher.

Out of 3,945 stocks that were actively traded on the BSE, 2,083 advanced, 1,726 declined and 140 stocks remained unchanged. 193 stocks hit a 52-week high and 30 stocks hit a 52-week low.

Also Read: Moto Morini reduces prices of X-Cape adventure motorcycles in India: Details

Top gainers include Mahindra and Mahindra (3.50%), Tata consumers (2.93%), Tech Mahindra (2.75%), Bharti Airtel (2.75%), Ltimindtree (2.49%). Top losers include Maruti Suzuki (-2.13%), Dr Reddy laboratories (-0.99%), Tata Motors (-0.96%), State Bank of India (-0.91%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (-0.82%).

The broader market also closed in the green, with the BSE MidCap gaining 1.07% and the BSE SmallCap climbing 0.85% at close. Across sectors, the PSU Bank index was the only sectoral drag, losing 0.88% at close, while the other sectoral indices closed in the green. The Financial Services, IT, Media, Realty, and Consumer Durables indices were the top sectoral gainers for the day.