Study reveals India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths in last 30 years

New research reveals that heatwaves cause over 1.53 lakh deaths globally each year, with India accounting for more than a fifth of these deaths—the highest percentage over the last 30 years. Following India, China and Russia recorded around 14% and 8% of heatwave-related excess mortality, respectively. The study, led by Monash University in Australia, found that heatwave-related deaths made up about one-third of all heat-related fatalities and 1% of total global deaths.

The study highlighted that over half of the 1.53 lakh additional fatalities each summer occurred in Asia, with Europe contributing more than 30%. Regions with drier climates and lower-middle incomes had the highest estimated mortality rates. Published in PLoS Medicine, the findings indicated that from 1990 to 2019, heatwave-related excess deaths accounted for 153,078 deaths per year, equating to 236 deaths per ten million residents or 1% of global deaths. Data was sourced from the UK-based Multi-Country Multi-City (MCC) Collaborative Research Network, covering daily mortality and temperatures from 750 sites in 43 nations.

The analysis noted that from 1999 to 2019, the average length of heatwaves each year increased from 13.4 to 13.7 days worldwide, with average ambient temperatures rising by 0.35 degrees Celsius per decade. While previous studies have documented local increases in heatwave-related mortality, this study provided a comprehensive global comparison over a long period. The researchers emphasized that government initiatives to enhance health sector adaptation and resilience could offer significant benefits, calling for a comprehensive approach to address both immediate health risks during heatwaves and long-term strategies to reduce vulnerability and inequalities.