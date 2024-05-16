Thailand Open Super 500: Meiraba Luwang, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter quarterfinals

Bangkok: In badminton, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinal of Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok on Thursday. The 21-year-old Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, defeated Denmark’s Mads Christophersen by ‘21-14 22-20’ in second round clash men’s singles clash that lasted 50 minutes. Meiraba, who had won the Iran Fajr International and India International in 2022, will face world champion and local hero Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

World number 3 Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag defeated Xie Sao Nan and Zeng Wei Han, ranked 69th, 21-16 21-11 in their second round match. The Asian Games gold medallists will next face Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

India’s Ashmita Chaliha’s gruelling went down 15-21 21-12 12-21 to top seeded Chinese Han Yue in women’s singles. In mixed doubles, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 10-21 17-21 to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari to bow out of the competition.