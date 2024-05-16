UAE announces new 10-year Blue Residency Visa

Dubai: The UAE has announced a new 10-year residency visa. The new visa is named ‘Blue Residency’. It is launched for environment advocates.

It will be granted to individuals who have made ‘exceptional contributions and efforts’ in protecting the environment. This covers sustainability initiatives both inside and outside the UAE.

The Blue Residency will be granted to supporters of environmental action, including members of international companies, associations and non-governmental organisations; global award winners; and ’distinguished’activists and researchers in environmental work.

Eligible individuals have been invited to submit their applications through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. Relevant authorities can also nominate individuals for the long-term residency.

The UAE typically issues residency visas that have a validity of two years. In 2019, the country announced a 10-year residency scheme called Golden Visas for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates and humanitarian pioneers, among others. Three years after, the country announced a five-year residency called green visas for skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs.