UK imposes stringent controls on Indian spice imports

The United Kingdom has introduced stricter measures on all spice imports from India amidst growing apprehensions among global food regulators. This action follows allegations of contamination against two brands, sparking increased scrutiny of Indian spice exports.

Last month, Hong Kong halted the sale of three spice blends by MDH and one by Everest, citing elevated levels of the cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide. Subsequently, Singapore initiated a recall of the Everest mix, while several countries, including New Zealand, the United States, India, and Australia, launched investigations into both brands.

MDH and Everest, prominent Indian brands, have defended the safety of their products. Nevertheless, the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has imposed additional control measures for pesticide residues, particularly ethylene oxide, on all Indian spices. While specifics were not disclosed, James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the FSA, emphasized the prohibition of ethylene oxide use and swift action against unsafe food.

India’s Spices Board, responsible for export regulation, has yet to provide a statement on the matter. India, being the largest exporter, consumer, and producer of spices globally, holds a significant position in the spice market. In 2022, the UK imported spices worth $128 million, with India contributing nearly $23 million, as per data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity. MDH and Everest distribute their products across various regions, including the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.