WhatsApp update: Screenshots of profile photos to be blocked

WhatsApp is now extending its privacy feature to iPhone users, allowing them to block others from taking screenshots of their profile photos. This feature was introduced on Android earlier this year and is now being rolled out to iOS beta users. The update aims to address privacy concerns by preventing unauthorized screenshots of profile images, a common privacy violation that users are often unaware of.

In the latest iOS beta version 24.10.10.70, WhatsApp has teased this new privacy feature, which is expected to become widely available in the coming months. When someone attempts to take a screenshot of a profile photo, the app will display a blank screen and notify the user with the message, “Can’t take screenshot due to app restrictions.” Unlike other privacy settings, this feature will not be optional, ensuring that all users benefit from this enhanced security measure.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on other updates to improve user experience. A new audio call bar is being developed, allowing users to easily manage WhatsApp calls without navigating to the main interface. The app is also introducing features to help users manage their device’s storage by organizing WhatsApp data more efficiently.