Women’s panel summons Bibhav Kumar for misbehaving with Swati Maliwal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, in response to allegations of assaulting Swati Maliwal. The women’s panel, acting on its own initiative, has directed Kumar to appear before it on May 17 at 11 a.m.

Bibhav Kumar was recently seen accompanying the Delhi Chief Minister at Lucknow airport. This development follows allegations made by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who claimed that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the Chief Minister’s official residence. On Monday, Delhi Police received two emergency calls from Maliwal’s phones reporting harassment. Maliwal subsequently visited the Civil Lines Police Station but did not file a formal complaint.

The accusations have ignited a political conflict between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main rivals in the upcoming election for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, which won all seven seats in 2019, is set to compete again in the fifth of seven election phases next week.