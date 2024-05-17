Acer launches Acerpure smart TVs in India: Details

Mumbai: Acer launched new Acerpure smart TVs at its latest launch event in Bengaluru. The new Aspire and Swift smart TV lineup under the Acerpure subsidiary runs on Google TV and comes in four screen sizes — 32 inches, 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. Price details of new Acerpure Aspire and Swift smart TVs have not been announced yet. They are confirmed to be available in the country in the coming months.

Acerpure Aspire TV comes in 32 and 43-inch display sizes while the Acerpure Swift series is available in 55 and 65-inch screen options. They are offered in HD, full-HD, and UHD resolutions with minimal bezels and 178 viewing angles. The top-end Acerpure Swift TV with 65-inch panel offers UHD (2,160×3,840 pixels) resolution. The lineup supports HDR 10 and has 60Hz refresh rate.

The new Acerpure smart TVs are loaded with Amazon Prime and Netflix. They run on Google TV and users will have access to several apps with the Google Play store. They have an inbuilt Google Chromecast that lets users stream movies, shows, photos, and more, from their phones right to their TVs. The higher variants support Dolby Atmos 3D sound system, while the 43-inch full-HD Acerpure Aspire and 32-inch HD models have Dolby Audio. They carry up to a quad-core A55 chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Acer has packed a smart remote with voice assistance on the Acerpure smart TVs. It supports ambient mode as well. The lineup features three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports. They support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.