AstraZeneca Covid vaccine linked to VITT blood clot disorder

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, marketed as Covishield in India, has been linked to a rare blood clotting disorder known as Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT), according to researchers. AstraZeneca announced the global withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccines earlier this month, citing a surplus of updated vaccines targeting new virus variants. However, this decision closely followed the company’s acknowledgment in court documents that their vaccine could cause serious side effects, specifically thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS). Additionally, the European Medicines Agency recently announced that the vaccine is no longer authorized for use in the EU.

A study conducted by scientists at South Australia’s Flinders University revealed that VITT first emerged in 2021 during the widespread use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which utilizes adenovirus vectors. The researchers found that VITT is caused by a harmful blood autoantibody that targets a protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4). This discovery aligns with previous research indicating a similar fatal disorder linked to natural adenovirus infections involving the same PF4 antibody. The autoantibodies in vaccine-related VITT and natural adenovirus infections share identical molecular signatures.

Autoantibodies, which attack the body’s own proteins, can lead to autoimmune diseases and cause blood clots in unusual places, such as the brain. The study indicated that VITT is likely to occur within four to forty-two days after vaccination. As people are no longer receiving the vaccine, the findings provide reassurance to those already vaccinated. The researchers noted that a common factor in viruses and vaccines triggers these harmful antibodies, but there is no current reason for vaccinated individuals to be concerned.