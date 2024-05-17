Ban on ‘making reels’ within 50 metre radius of temples, no VIP darshan till May 31

The Uttarakhand government has decided to suspend VIP darshan at the Char Dham pilgrimage sites—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri—until May 31, 2024, due to the overwhelming influx of devotees. In a letter to all state Chief Secretaries, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi highlighted the continuous surge in pilgrims and emphasized the need for better management by halting VIP privileges temporarily.

To ensure a smooth and systematic experience for all pilgrims, the state has also banned videography and social media reel creation within a 50-meter radius of the temple grounds. This measure addresses the issues of overcrowding and inconvenience caused by gatherings around individuals making videos. The Chief Secretary’s letter further clarified that the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra has been initiated, and only those who have registered will be allowed darshan on their specified dates.

The Uttarakhand government is committed to providing a hassle-free pilgrimage experience. The letter urged officials to disseminate this information to the public to facilitate better planning and coordination. Over 26 lakh devotees have already registered for the Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10, 2024. This pilgrimage holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism and typically occurs from April-May to October-November.