BEML Wins Rs 250 Crore Contract with NCL for 28 BH100 Dump Trucks

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has secured a notable contract from Northern Coal Fields Limited (NCL) to supply 28 units of BH100 Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 250 crore. These trucks, designed to carry up to 100 tonnes, are specifically engineered for efficient transportation of overburden and coal in challenging mining environments.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted this deal as a significant milestone in BEML’s ongoing partnership with NCL, showcasing the trust in BEML’s heavy-duty mining equipment. The contract includes a Guaranteed Spare Parts agreement for five years, ensuring sustained service and operational efficiency. The BH100 Rear Dump Truck is praised for its robust construction, innovative features, and superior performance, contributing to lower operational costs through fuel efficiency.

BEML’s Chairman & Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, emphasized the company’s growing role in the coal sector and its mission to aid coal producers in meeting their extraction targets. Roy noted that this order reinforces BEML’s commitment to providing reliable machinery to the mining industry, enhancing its position in the mining equipment sector. He further stated that BEML’s continuous technological advancements ensure their products meet high standards of quality and reliability, boosting both the defense and infrastructure sectors’ efficiency and sustainability.