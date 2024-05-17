BMW launches X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW India has introduced X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in the Indian markets. The special variant is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new vehicle comes with a striking blacked-out kidney grille, sleek, high-gloss black tailpipes, window graphics, roof rails, kidney frame, and bars, all in high-gloss black finish. The SUV runs on 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels.

Also Read: Govt Faces Crisis Needing Rs 9,000 Cr for Benefits of 16,000 Retiring Employees

It also has a multi-function sport steering wheel, electric seat adjustment featuring memory function, and plush leather Vernasca upholstery. The cabin boasts a panoramic glass roof and a welcoming light carpet, with ambient lighting offering six dimmable settings.

The vehicle’s entertainment and connectivity features are seamlessly integrated via a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system driven by BMW Operating System 7.0. This cutting-edge system boasts 3D Navigation, BMW Gesture Control, and compatibility with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. Delivering 190 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm, this SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 213 kmph. The vehicle features electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), hill start assist, and hill descent control.

Safety features include six airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) featuring dynamic traction control (DTC), and cornering brake control (CBC).