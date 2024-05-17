Breakfast mistakes to avoid when you have high cholesterol

Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day and poor food choices, which can negatively impact cholesterol levels. Start your day with a balanced meal to stabilize your blood sugar and maintain energy levels.

Many breakfast cereals are high in added sugars and low in fiber, which can increase triglycerides and overall cholesterol levels. Opt for whole grain cereals with minimal added sugars and high fiber content.

Breakfast meats like bacon, sausage, and ham are high in saturated fats and cholesterol. These can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Instead, choose lean protein sources such as eggs, tofu, or legumes.

Full-fat milk, yogurt, and cheese contain high levels of saturated fat. Switch to low-fat or non-fat dairy options to reduce saturated fat intake.

Doughnuts, pastries, muffins, and other baked goods are typically high in trans fats, sugar, and refined flour, all of which can raise cholesterol levels. Choose whole grain options or make homemade versions with healthier ingredients.

Fiber helps lower cholesterol levels, especially soluble fiber found in oats, fruits, and vegetables. Include high-fiber foods like oatmeal, whole grain bread, and fresh fruits in your breakfast.

Butter and cream are high in saturated fats. Use heart-healthy alternatives such as avocado, nut butters, or olive oil spreads.

Sugary drinks like sweetened coffee, flavored milk, or fruit juices can add unnecessary sugar and calories, negatively affecting cholesterol levels. Opt for water, herbal teas, or black coffee instead.

Eating large portions, even of healthy foods, can contribute to weight gain and increased cholesterol levels. Be mindful of portion sizes to maintain a healthy weight.