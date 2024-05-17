Britannia fined Rs 60,000 fine for selling underweight biscuit

The Thrissur District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum has mandated Britannia Industries and the Varakkara-based Chakkiri Royal Bakery to pay Rs 60,000 in compensation and penalties for selling underweight biscuit packages. Varakkara resident George Thattil purchased two packets of ‘Britannia Nutri Choice Thin Arrow Root Biscuits’ from Chakkiri Royal Bakery on December 4, 2019, for Rs 40. Upon weighing, he found the packets to be 268g and 249g, instead of the advertised 300g.

George filed a complaint with the Legal Metrology office, which confirmed the discrepancy. The forum observed that the shortage of over 52g per packet indicated significant unjust enrichment for the producers, given their high production volumes. This led to the forum’s decision to address the unfair practice and protect consumer rights.

The order also instructed the Controller of Legal Metrology, Kerala, to ensure compliance with net quantity regulations for packaged commodities. Britannia Industries and Chakkiri Royal Bakery were jointly ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for George’s financial loss and an additional Rs 10,000 for expenses, with 9% annual interest from the complaint’s filing date until the amount is paid.