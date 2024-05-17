Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand government announces new decisions: Details

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has banned has banned videography and social media reel creation within 50 meters of the Chardham temples. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi issued the order for this. The order was issued as per the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This decision was made while considering the religious sentiments of devotees.

The government also extended the ban on VIP darshan till May 31. The ban was extended to make sure that all devotees can easily visit the four Dhams during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

‘Chief Minister held a detailed review of the arrangements of Char Dham, in Dehradun today. He has given directions that nobody will shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises. This is hurting the religious sentiments of devotees. So, to maintain the sanctity of the temple and respect the devotees, those going there won’t be allowed to shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises,’ said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi.

The Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage tour of the four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. According to the official website of Uttarakhand Tourism, ‘char’ means four in Hindi, and ‘dham’ refers to religious destinations. This year, as many as 26 lakh devotees have registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra from all across the country and abroad. This pilgrimage tour, which typically takes place from April-May to October-November, commenced on May 10 this year.’