Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 54,080, lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6760, down by 25. In the last two days, yellow metal price gained by Rs 880 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7512.7 per gram up by Rs.880.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6881.6 per gram up by Rs.805. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.34%,whereas in the last month it has been 0.26%. The cost of silver is Rs.86400 per kg up by Rs.1640 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by Rs 96 or 0.13% to trade at Rs 72,884 per 10 gram. Silver futuresfell by Rs 145 or 0.17% to Rs 87,155 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,377.09 per ounce. Gold prices rose 0.7% so far for the week. Price of spot silver was flat at $29.61 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $1,061.80 and palladium fell 0.5% to $989.44.