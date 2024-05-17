Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian woman wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian woman won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw. Payal Payal, 42, from Punjab, hit the jackpot at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire series 461 with ticket number 3337 she purchased online on May 3. She purchased the ticket with cash she received from her husband as a wedding anniversary gift. Payal is the 229th Indian who won the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

‘ The money I used to buy the winning ticket came from my husband (Harnek Singh), who gifted me Dh1,000 on our 16th wedding anniversary on April 20. I thought of buying a DDF ticket online with the money, and I picked the ticket with most number 3s in it,’ Payal told media.

Nasrin S, a 48-year old British mother of four also won $1 million in series 460 draw with ticket number 3184 she purchased on April 4 on her way to Bahrain. Eid Ali, a 37-year-old Emirati living in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz SL55 (alpine grey) car with ticket number 1233 he purchased online on April 10.

Nawaf Saad, 64, from Saudi Arabia, won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400. This is the third time he won a luxury vehicle. He previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 in July last year and a BMW X6 M50i back in June 2022.

Bijoy Gomes, 48, an Indian expat based in Jeddah won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory motorbike; while Firasal Khatib,43, won a BMW R 1250 RT motorbike.