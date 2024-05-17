Fire breaks out at this Indian airport

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Friday. Three fire tenders were pressed into service.

‘We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 pm regarding a fire. We have pressed three fire tenders,’ the DFS official said.

