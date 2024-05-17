Foods to have before and after a yoga session

Foods to Have Before a Yoga Session:

1. Bananas:

– Bananas provide a quick source of energy due to their carbohydrate content and are rich in potassium, which helps prevent muscle cramps.

2. Greek Yogurt with Honey:

– Greek yogurt offers protein and probiotics, while honey provides a natural source of quick energy.

3. Oatmeal with Fruits:

– Oatmeal is a complex carbohydrate that provides sustained energy, and adding fruits like berries can give you a boost of vitamins and antioxidants.

4. Smoothie:

– A light smoothie with ingredients like spinach, banana, almond milk, and a scoop of protein powder can be easily digestible and provide a balance of carbohydrates and protein.

5. Whole Grain Toast with Avocado:

– Whole grain toast offers fiber and complex carbs, while avocado adds healthy fats that keep you satiated without feeling too heavy.

6. Almonds or Mixed Nuts:

– A handful of almonds or mixed nuts can provide a good balance of healthy fats, protein, and fiber for sustained energy.

Foods to Have After a Yoga Session:

1. Protein Smoothie:

– A smoothie made with protein powder, spinach, banana, and almond milk can help in muscle recovery and replenish lost nutrients.

2. Quinoa Salad with Vegetables:

– Quinoa is a complete protein and, combined with fresh vegetables, provides essential vitamins and minerals to aid in recovery.

3. Greek Yogurt with Berries and Honey:

– Greek yogurt offers protein for muscle repair, and berries provide antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation.

4. Hummus with Carrot and Cucumber Sticks:

– Hummus is rich in protein and healthy fats, while carrots and cucumbers provide hydration and essential vitamins.

5. Grilled Chicken or Tofu with Vegetables:

– Grilled chicken or tofu provides lean protein, and the vegetables add fiber, vitamins, and minerals essential for recovery.

6. Chia Seed Pudding:

– Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein, making them a great post-yoga snack to aid in recovery and maintain energy levels.

7. Whole Grain Wrap with Turkey and Veggies:

– A whole grain wrap with lean turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and a light spread can provide a balanced mix of protein, fiber, and healthy carbs.