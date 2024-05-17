Forex Market: Indian rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The negative trend in domestic equities, foreign fund outflows amid worries about election results and the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.50 against the American currency and touched 83.49 in the initial trade. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 83.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.61, higher by 0.15 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 776.49 crore.