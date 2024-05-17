Govt allocates Rs 2 Cr for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis

The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) despite the state’s ongoing financial crisis. Of this amount, Rs 40 lakhs will cover the travel, food, and accommodation for members, while Rs 15 lakhs are designated for publicity. The government is also allocating Rs 35 lakhs for constructing a pandal and seating arrangements, Rs 25 lakhs for the three-day stay of international members in Thiruvananthapuram, and Rs 10 lakhs for food expenses. Additionally, Rs 5 lakhs are reserved for those needing financial travel assistance, and Rs 13 lakhs for emergency needs.

Opposition parties have criticized the spending on the Loka Kerala Sabha, calling it wasteful amid financial strain. However, the government insists the funding is essential, with Rs 50 lakh earmarked for implementing proposals from the session, Rs 8 lakh for website updates and IT facilities, and Rs 19 lakhs for office and other expenses. The conference, scheduled for next month, will include 182 expatriate representatives and a total of 351 members, comprising state MLAs and MPs.

The Loka Kerala Sabha, which includes members of the Kerala State Legislature, Members of Parliament from the state, and elected Non-Resident Keralites, aims to bring together notable individuals from various fields to discuss issues affecting Kerala’s diaspora. The government received applications for LKS-4 until March, and the event will be held from June 5 to 7 at R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall within the Kerala Legislative Assembly building.