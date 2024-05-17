Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches digital identity service, new passport stamp for foreign pilgrims

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Interior launched digital identity service for foreign Hajj pilgrims arriving for this season (year 1445 AH). The new digital identity service was developed in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Haj and Umrah, as well as the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA).

The service allows pilgrims to electronically verify their identity through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms. This enhance the quality of services provided to them, and improve their experience.

The ministry also launched a special passport stamp for those benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative. The stamp contains the initiative’s visual identity. The stamp will be made available through designated lounges at 11 airports around the 7 countries benefiting from the initiative, which are Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire.