Health department issues urgent advisory amid rising Dengue cases

Karnataka is experiencing a significant rise in dengue fever cases following recent rains, with thousands affected. The dengue positivity rate has surged to 21%, prompting the health department to issue a public advisory. In the past four and a half months, 2,877 cases have been reported, a sharp increase from last year’s 1,724 cases during the same period. In the last week alone, 186 out of 879 tested individuals were confirmed to have dengue, indicating rapid virus spread. Dengue, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, typically presents symptoms within four to ten days of a bite, including high fever, eye pain, headaches, and muscle pain. As there is no specific treatment or vaccine, symptomatic care is essential.

Health experts warn that while common, dengue can be life-threatening if untreated, as it significantly lowers blood platelet counts. Dr. Ansar Ahmed, Project Director of Infectious Diseases, emphasizes the need for prompt medical attention upon symptom onset. In response to the surge, Health Department Commissioner D. Randeep announced intensified dengue control efforts in heavily affected districts. Measures include destroying mosquito breeding sites, raising public awareness, and daily inspections by health workers and ASHA volunteers to eliminate larvae and monitor confirmed cases in district hospitals.

Randeep also highlighted the importance of equipping laboratories with dengue test kits and ensuring hospitals have necessary medications, with free testing and treatment available at government hospitals. To curb the spread, the public is advised to keep water containers clean, prevent water stagnation, use mosquito nets, especially for vulnerable groups, and wear long-sleeved clothing and mosquito repellents. Those experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical care to prevent further complications.