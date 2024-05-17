ICC T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces schedule of warm-up matches

Dubai: The International Cricket Council has released the schedule of warm-up matches of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The warm-up matches for the ICC T20 World Cup will take place from May 27 to June 1 across the Caribbean and USA. The ICC T20 World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to June 29.

The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Also Read: Know how to send WhatsApp messages without saving contact

A total of 17 teams play the warm-up games. These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status.Teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.t20worldcup.com or at box offices located at the National Cricket Centre and Queen’s Park Oval from May 16 onwards.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Fixtures (as per local time):

Monday, May 27:

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday, May 28

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday, May 29

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Thursday, May 30

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday, May 31

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday, June 1

Bangladesh v India, Venue: TBC USA.