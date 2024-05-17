Indian Railways cancels, short-terminate several trains till May 31: Full list

Indore: The Indian Railways informed that the operation of 32 trains will be affected from May 16 to May 31. The services of these trains were affected due to the rail mega block between the Rau-Mhow section for the commissioning of the second line on the section.

The national transporter informed that this includes cancellation of 8 trains, termination of 8 trains at other stations, and short-termination of 18 trains. The Malwa Express, Kamakhya Express, Bhopal Intercity, Yesvantpur Express, Nagpur Express will run from Indore, while Patna Express, Prayagraj Express will operate from Laxmibai Nagar.

Mhow-Indore Special train (09198).

Indore-Mhow Special train (09197).

Indore Mhow Special Demu train (09542).

Mhow-Indore Special Demu train (09541).

Indore Mhow Special Demu (09560).

Mhow-Indore Special Demu train (09559).

Some trains that will be short terminated at the city railway station and will depart from the city railway station only. Check the list given below:

Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Mhow Express (12920)- May 15 to May 30.

Mhow-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Express (12919)- May 16 to May 31.

Bhopal Mhow Express (19324)- May 16 to May 31.

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Bhopal Express (19323)- May 16 to May 31.

Kamakhya Mhow Express (19306)- May 29 and May 26.

Mhow-Kamakhya Express (19305)- May 16, May 23 and May 30.

Yesvantpur Mhow Express (19302)- May 14, May 21 and May 28.

Mhow-Yesvantpur Express (19301)- May 19 and May 26.

Ratlam-Mhow (09348)- May 16 to May 31.

Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special (09347)- May 16 to May 31.

Ratlam-Mhow DEMU special train (09548)- May 16 to May 31.

Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special (09547)- May 16 to May 31.

Ratlam-Mhow DEMU special (09536)- May 16 to May 31.

Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special (09535)- May 16 to May 31.

Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special (09389)- May 16 to May 31.

Ratlam-Mhow DEMU Special (09390)- May 16 to May 31.

Nagpur-Indore Express (12924)- May 15, May 22 and May 29.

Mhow-Nagpur Express (12923)- May 21 and May 28.

Below are the trains that are either short terminating or originating at stations other than Indore:

Prayagraj Mhow Express (14116)- It will be short-terminated at Laxmibai Nagar Station and will remain cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow from May 15 to May 30.

Mhow-Prayagraj Express (14115)- The Mhow-Prayagraj Express will be short-terminated at Laxmibai Nagar Railway station from May 16 to May 31. Moreover, it will stand cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow.

Bilaspur Indore Express (18234)- This train will remain cancelled between Ujjain and Indore and will be short-terminated at Ujjain from May 15 to May 30.

Indore Bilaspur Express (18233)- It will originate at Ujjain station from May 16 to May 31 and will remain cancelled between Indore and Ujjain stations.

Rewa-Mhow Express (11703)- Commuters should note that the Rewa-Mhow Express will be short terminated at Ujjain Station on May 16, May 19, May 21, May 23, May 26, May 28 and May 30. In addition to that, it will stand cancelled between Ujjain and Mhow.

Mhow-Rewa Express (11704)- It will start from Ujjain on May 17, May 20, May 22, May 24, May 27, May 29 and May 31 and will remain cancelled between Mhow-Ujjain.

Mhow-Patna Special (09343)- It will remain cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow and will be short terminate at Laxmibai Nagar on May 16, May 23 and May 30.

Patna-Mhow (09344)- Train number 09344 will be short terminate at Laxmibai Nagar on May 17 and May 24 and will be cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow.