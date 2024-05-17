IndiGo launches daily flights from UAE to 2 Indian cities: Details

Mumbai: India’s budget airline IndiGo announced flights from the UAE to two Indian cities. The airline will operate daily flights to Chandigarh from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. It also announced daily flights to Kannur and the resumption of daily flights to Lucknow.

IndiGo commenced operations from the Zayed International Airport in 2020. It has added a total of 21 weekly flights in its schedule. This marks a 50 per cent increase in IndiGo’s flights from Abu Dhabi, bringing the airline’s total to 63 weekly frequencies. The launch of new flights brings the total number of destinations served from Zayed International Airport to over 120.

Also Read: Acer launches Acerpure smart TVs in India: Details

Earlier the air carrier announced direct flights connecting Deoghar in Jharkhand with Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru. The service will start from June 1. The inaugural flight is scheduled to touch down at 12:40 pm. The flight will charge Rs 6,500 for the Deoghar to Bengaluru journey. This service mark the Deoghar airport’s second connection with a major city after Delhi. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus with 186 seats for the service. The flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.