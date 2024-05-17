Know how to send WhatsApp messages without saving contact

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the largest instant messaging app today. The social media messaging platform owned by Meta has over 2.4 billion users worldwide.

Normally, users save the WhatsApp numbers of people they know and need to communicate with. However, in urgent situations, one may need to share photos or documents with unknown contacts. There is a way to share documents without saving the number.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at this Indian airport

WhatsApp previously introduced the feature of sending messages by searching the contact number in the search bar. First, you need to click on ‘New Chat,’ then click on the ‘Contact’ option.

You can follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp.

On iPhone, tap the plus icon at the top of WhatsApp, and on Android, tap it at the bottom.

Enter the contact number in the search bar with whom you want to share messages or documents, or you can copy and paste the number into the search bar.

After searching, you will see the number in the search results. By tapping on the number, you can start a chat with that person.

By following this process, you can chat with unknown numbers without saving them.