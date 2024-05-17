MEA Warns of Fake Job Agents in Cambodia, Laos

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a warning to Indian nationals seeking employment in Laos and Cambodia, urging them to be cautious of potential scams. The ministry highlighted that many fake agents are luring individuals into fraudulent employment schemes. They advised that jobs in Cambodia should only be pursued through authorized agents approved by the MEA to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Reports have emerged of individuals being deceived by fake job offers, particularly in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone of Laos. These fraudulent companies, often involved in call-center scams and cryptocurrency fraud, advertise positions such as ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ or ‘Customer Support Service.’ Agents operating from Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and India recruit Indian nationals by promising attractive compensation packages, free hotel stays, return airfare, and visa assistance after a simple interview and typing test.

The MEA warned that some individuals have been taken hostage by criminal syndicates, forced to work under severe physical and mental torture. They emphasized that visas on arrival in Thailand or Laos do not permit employment, and Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals on such visas. The ministry urged Indian nationals to verify job offers thoroughly and seek assistance or clarification from the Indian Embassy to avoid falling prey to fraudulent or exploitative schemes.